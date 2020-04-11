Under Armour to cut retail network to focus more on consumer-direct sales

Retail News
Under Armour to cut retail network to focus more on consumer-direct salesQuartz 11/02/2020
Under Armour plans to cut the number of North American retail stores that carry its products by between 2,000 and 3,000 locations over the next couple of years as the athletic wear brand focuses more of its business on selling directly to consumers. Roughly 10,000 stores will continue to carry Under Armour’s merchandise after the cuts are made.
