Under Armour tops sales expectations, selling fitness app

Retail News
Under Armour tops sales expectations, selling fitness appThe Baltimore Sun 10/30/2020
Under Armour reported earnings of nine cents a share on sales of $1.4 billion for the quarter ending Oct. 30, outpacing analyst expectations of earnings of five cents a share and sales of $1.13 billion. The athletic wear brand also announced that it has reached a deal to sell its MyFitness Pal app to Francisco Partners for $345 million.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!