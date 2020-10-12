Unemployment claims jumped by 137K last week

Retail News
Unemployment claims jumped by 137K last weekThe Wall Street Journal 12/10/2020
First-time seasonally adjusted unemployment claims last week rose to 853,000, up from 716,000 the week before. “Job destruction has not come to an end,” said Andy Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “We might be gaining jobs overall, but thousands of people are losing their jobs every week because demand has not returned.”
