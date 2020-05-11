Unemployment claims point to slowing economy

Retail News
Unemployment claims point to slowing economyThe New York Times 11/05/2020
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week came in at 738,000, virtually unchanged from the previous week. Another 363,000 people filed new claims under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for part-time workers, freelancers and others who normally wouldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits.
