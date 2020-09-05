Unemployment rate rises to historic high

Retail News
Unemployment rate rises to historic highUSA Today 05/08/2020
The percentage of people unemployed in April rose by a record 20.5 million while the unemployment rate also set a new dismal high at 14.7 percent. The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. has now essentially undone all the job gains made since the Great Recession that stretched from 2007 to 2009. Retail and restaurant workers were among the hardest hit.
