Unilever rolls out assistance plan for employees, vendors and retailers

Unilever rolls out assistance plan for employees, vendors and retailersReuters 03/24/2020
Unilever has announced that it will protect the pay of full- and part-time employees, contractors and others managed by the company for three months. The consumer packaged goods giant has also unveiled a $543.25 million relief program to assist its “most vulnerable” small- and medium-sized suppliers. It also will provide credit to select small retailers.
