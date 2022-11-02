Unilever says rising costs could cut into profits

Retail News
Unilever says rising costs could cut into profitsThe Wall Street Journal 02/10/2022
Unilever reported that its dollar sales grew 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter on higher prices, even as overall volume remained flat. The consumer packaged goods company is forecasting sales growth between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent this year, although it expects that its operating margin will drop between 16 percent and 17 percent due to higher raw material, packaging and supply chain costs.
Discussions
