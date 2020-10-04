Union says CDC needs to mandate COVID-19 safety guidance for grocery workers

Retail News

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to set safety standards to protect workers. “With the growing threat of the coronavirus, we are urging the CDC to issue new mandatory guidance that standardizes safety protocols for grocery stores, pharmacies, food processing and meatpacking facilities,” wrote Marc Perrone, UFCW president, in a letter to Robert Redfield, director of the CDC. “Given the nature of the threat, the CDC must also provide new guidelines for physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, disinfecting and hygiene practices, personal protective equipment and best practices for customers,” he added.