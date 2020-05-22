Retail News

United working with Clorox on sanitation measure for planes

MarketWatch 05/20/2020

Following a spate of criticism from health experts citing allegedly unsafe plane occupancy, United Airlines yesterday announced a set of changes to its procedures for operating, boarding and cleaning planes as well as safety and sanitation guidelines for passengers. According to a press release: “United CleanPlus brings together a most trusted brand in surface disinfection — Clorox — and the country’s top medical experts —Cleveland Clinic — to inform and guide United’s new cleaning, safety and social distancing protocols that includes touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, sneeze guards, mandatory face coverings for crew and customers, and giving customers options when flights are more full.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!