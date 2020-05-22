United working with Clorox on sanitation measure for planes

Retail News

MarketWatch

Following a spate of criticism from health experts citing allegedly unsafe plane occupancy, United Airlines yesterday announced a set of changes to its procedures for operating, boarding and cleaning planes as well as safety and sanitation guidelines for passengers. According to a press release: “United CleanPlus brings together a most trusted brand in surface disinfection — Clorox — and the country’s top medical experts —Cleveland Clinic — to inform and guide United’s new cleaning, safety and social distancing protocols that includes touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, sneeze guards, mandatory face coverings for crew and customers, and giving customers options when flights are more full.”