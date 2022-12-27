UPS and Fedex delivery delays continue in wake of winter storm

Retail News

The massive storm that slammed vast swaths of the country did a number on last minute Christmas deliveries. UPS yesterday was reporting service outages in 898 zip codes across Michigan, New York, Indiana and Ohio. Fedex said it was experiencing “substantial disruptions” at its DCs in Memphis and Indianapolis. Both firms said they were putting workarounds in place to try to pick up time, but doubtless many recipients will have a few more days to wait for Christmas gifts.