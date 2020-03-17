Urban malls turn into ghost towns as shoppers practice social distancing

Retail News
Urban malls turn into ghost towns as shoppers practice social distancingThe Wall Street Journal 03/16/2020
Malls located in urban areas typically do not have to worry about consumer traffic the same way that their suburban and rural brethren do. That is not the case during the recent novel coronavirus outbreak as more people follow the advice of medical professionals and avoid going out in public.
