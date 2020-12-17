U.S. retail spending declines for first time since April, as shoppers stayed away

Retail News
U.S. retail spending declines for first time since April, as shoppers stayed awayNPR 12/16/2020
Sales dipped 1.1 percent in November versus October in spite of records set on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according the the U.S. Commerce Department. Clothing stores, restaurants and bars took big hits. The National Restaurant Association says 17 percent of restaurants nationwide have permanently closed.
