Vendors send out warning signals about Belk

Vendors send out warning signals about BelkForbes 09/30/2020
At least four home furnishings vendors say that Belk is either late on payments or failing to make them altogether. The department store retailer, like many in the channel, has seen its business suffer as stores have been forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic. Belk announced job cuts at its headquarters in July. It is owned by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm.
