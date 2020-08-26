Retail News

Venture firm on the hunt for distressed retailers

The Wall Street Journal 08/26/2020

Retail Ecommerce Ventures, founded by a former NASA scientist and his partner, have snapped up the intellectual property and some of the assets of companies including Dressbarn, Modell’s Sporting Goods, Linens ‘n Things and Pier 1 Imports. The goal is to turn failed yet recognizable retailers into strong online sellers.

Discussions
