Venture firm on the hunt for distressed retailers

Venture firm on the hunt for distressed retailersThe Wall Street Journal 08/26/2020
Retail Ecommerce Ventures, founded by a former NASA scientist and his partner, have snapped up the intellectual property and some of the assets of companies including Dressbarn, Modell’s Sporting Goods, Linens ‘n Things and Pier 1 Imports. The goal is to turn failed yet recognizable retailers into strong online sellers.
