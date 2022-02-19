Victoria’s Secret hires first model with Down Syndrome

Retail News

People

Victoria’s Secret has hired Sofía Jirau, a model with Down Syndrome from Puerto Rico, to be part of its campaign for its Love Cloud Collection. Raúl Martinez, Victoria Secret’s chief creative director, called the new campaign part “a major moment in the brand’s evolution.” He added, “From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating.”