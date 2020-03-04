Video games sales are setting records as Americans hunker down at home

Retail News
Video games sales are setting records as Americans hunker down at homeCNBC 04/03/2020
Sales of newly-released video games are setting sales records as millions of people across the globe are forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Looking at the data, consumer video game spend has dramatically increased in the past month,” said Andrew Little, research analyst at Global X. “In mid-March, we saw that consumers spent around 65% more on video games compared to the same period last year.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!