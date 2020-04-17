Retail News

Viewership for e-sports grows as people stay home

Reuters 04/17/2020

Viewership fo e-sports broadcasts, which show players competing at video games, has increased dramatically as physical sporting events have been canceled around the world. Online streaming platforms recorded a 43 percent increase in viewership year-over-year for the week of March 29, according to analytics firm Stream Hatchet.

