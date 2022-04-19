Violence strikes South Carolina mall

Retail News
Violence strikes South Carolina mallAP News 04/18/2022
Police have arrested a 22-year-old male suspect in a shooting that took place Saturday at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, SC. Another person taken into custody as a “person of interest” remains in jail for unlawfully carrying a pistol. Fourteen people were injured in the shooting, including nine who were shot. Victims ranged in age from 15 to 73-years-old.
