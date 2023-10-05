Virtual Try-on Tech Is Tackling a $280 Billion Problem in Fashion Retail and Offering Customers a Different Way to Shop
Virtual try-on technology is emerging as a powerful tool to revolutionize the online shopping experience, aiming to combat the $280 billion problem of returns in the fashion industry. By enabling customers to virtually try on clothes using AI and AR tools, it eliminates the guesswork in fit and reduces the disappointment of receiving items that don’t match expectations. This innovation not only enhances the customer’s decision-making process but also benefits retailers by potentially decreasing return rates and contributing to a more sustainable and efficient retail ecosystem.
