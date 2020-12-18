Walgreens and CVS Health start vaccinations at nursing homes

Retail News
Walgreens and CVS Health start vaccinations at nursing homesCNBC 12/18/2020
With nursing homes accounting for almost 40 percent of all U.S. coronavirus deaths, even though they have less than 1 percent of the nation’s population, residents and staff are near the front of the vaccination line. Shots will be given today in Connecticut, Florida and Ohio, with other states to follow next week.
