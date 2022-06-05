Walgreens announces three c-suite hires

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Walgreens has named a new chief marketing officer, a new chief merchandising officer and a chief product officer. Linh Peters, the former global CMO of Calvin Klein, is Walgreens new chief marketer. Luke Rauch, who was chief of staff to Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rod Brewer, has been promoted to chief merchandising office, and Walmart e-commerce executive Bala Visalatha was hired as the first chief product officer at the drugstore chain.