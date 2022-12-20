Walgreens, CVS limit sales of children’s meds due to ‘tripledemic’

Retail News

NBC News

With supplies ravaged amid the combined onslaught of COVID, flu and RSV strains this winter, drug chains CVS and Walgreens have taken steps to limit purchases of related medications for children. Currently, CVS has imposed a two-product limit on all children’s pain-relief products, both in-store and online. Walgreens has limited online orders of over-the-counter pediatric fever reducers to quantities of six.