Walgreens goes to court in opioid case

Walgreens goes to court in opioid caseReuters 04/11/2022
Walgreens Boots Alliance is going to court in Florida to face charges that it failed to properly oversee the sale of opioids from its pharmacies. The drugstore chain opted out of a multimillion-dollar settlement reached by other companies. Walgreens contends that it should be exempt from the current case based on a $3,000 settlement it reached with Florida about its record-keeping practices in 2012.
