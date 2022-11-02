Walgreens is closing another SF store

Retail News

SFGate

Walgreens will close another in a series of stores in San Francisco due, in part, to high shoplifting levels. “As we continue to execute our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman. “There are a number of factors that we take into consideration when opening and closing locations, including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers.”