Retail News

Walgreens opening 15 drive-through coronavirus testing sites

CNBC 04/07/2020

Walgreens plans to open 15 drive-through coronavirus testing sites at stores in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas. The drugstore chain said it worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to select sites based on where the numbers of novel coronavirus cases are rising.

