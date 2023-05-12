Walgreens sells shares of drug distributor AmerisourceBergen

Retail News
Walgreens sells shares of drug distributor AmerisourceBergenReuters/U.S. News & World Report 05/12/2023
Walgreens Boots Alliance has sold $694 million in shares of AmerisourceBergen. The drug distributor will repurchase about $50 million of its common stock from Walgreens as part of the deal. Walgreens has a 17 percent share of AmerisourceBergen’s common stock.
Source: Reuters/U.S. News & World Report
