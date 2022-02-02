Retail News

Wall Street thinks Amazon will raise Prime subscription fees

Reuters 02/01/2022

Amazon.com has not raised prices on a Prime subscription over the past four years. That has many analysts expecting a rate hike soon. The company increased its annual subscription to $119 from $99 the last time it made a change. “It’s about time,” said Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. “Shipping costs have gone up, period.”

