Walmart adding 4,500 electric home delivery vans to its fleet

Axios 07/12/2022

Walmart has signed a deal to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles designed for small package delivery. “By continuing to expand our last-mile delivery fleet in a sustainable way, we’re able to provide customers and Walmart+ members with even more access to same-day deliveries while keeping costs low,” said David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation at Walmart U.S.

