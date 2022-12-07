Walmart adding 4,500 electric home delivery vans to its fleet

Retail News
Walmart adding 4,500 electric home delivery vans to its fleetAxios 07/12/2022
Walmart has signed a deal to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles designed for small package delivery. “By continuing to expand our last-mile delivery fleet in a sustainable way, we’re able to provide customers and Walmart+ members with even more access to same-day deliveries while keeping costs low,” said David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation at Walmart U.S.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!