Walmart and Sam’s associates required to wear face masks on the job

Retail News

CNBC

Associates working in Walmart Stores and Sam’s Club locations are required as of today to wear face coverings while they work. The retailers are encouraging customers and members at their respective stores to do the same. In a memo to employees, John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., and Kath McLay, CEO of Sam’s Club, said that guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed their decision. “With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease,” the two wrote.