Walmart announces free returns pickup service

Walmart announced today that it will offer free returns pickup on items shipped and sold by Walmart.com. The option is free, in partnership with FedEx, and allows shoppers to return items from home. Customers schedule a date for pick up and print a label, and the return package is picked up and returned by FedEx. Customers can also return items at any of approximately 2,000 FedEx stores. Amazon currently offers similar return services via UPS.