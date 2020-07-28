Walmart bans couple who wore swastika masks from its stores

Retail News
Walmart bans couple who wore swastika masks from its storesUSA Today 07/27/2020
Walmart has banned a man and woman from entering its stores for at least a year after the two recently went shopping at a store in Marshall, MN, wearing face masks with swastikas on them. Walmart called the incident “unacceptable” and added it seeks “to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business.”
Discussions
