Retail News

Walmart bans couple who wore swastika masks from its stores

USA Today 07/27/2020

Walmart has banned a man and woman from entering its stores for at least a year after the two recently went shopping at a store in Marshall, MN, wearing face masks with swastikas on them. Walmart called the incident “unacceptable” and added it seeks “to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!