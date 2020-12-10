Walmart begins tech service pilot

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Walmart is launching a national pilot of in-store tech services using kiosks as its answer to Apple’s Genius Bar and Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The kiosks will be staffed by employees of True Network Solutions, which offers in-home installation of televisions, smart home devices, computers, WiFi and other products as well as 24/7 tech support. The retailer is starting with a test at four stores in Texas and has plans to expand the pilot to 50 locations by the middle of next year.