Walmart builds store manager talent pipeline

Retail News
Walmart builds store manager talent pipelineBloomberg 05/16/2022
Walmart has created a program to recruit and train college graduates with the goal of putting them in store manager positions within two years. The College2Career, which kicked off with two graduates this spring, is looking to bring in nearly 1,000 applicants by the summer. Participants in the program start off with $65,000 a year guaranteed. Store managers can earn more than $200,000 annually.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!