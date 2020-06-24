Walmart Canada reviews third-party sales of ‘All Lives Matter’ apparel

Retail News

CBC News

Walmart Canada said it is investigating the sale of items with the slogans “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” after receiving complaints on social media. The phrases were developed as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has advocated for an end to racial inequality in society and abuse of power in law enforcement. Walmart has said it is looking into whether the sale of the items receiving complaints violated its “terms and conditions” for marketplace sellers. “What is there to ‘look into’? It’s racist. Remove it,” tweeted user Beth MacDonnell.