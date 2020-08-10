Walmart CEO: Diverse thinking makes for stronger companies

Retail News

Fortune

In a Fortune opinion piece, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon writes, “When companies work to foster a culture of collaboration, communication becomes second nature. It’s important for the day-to-day operation of a business, but it’s also essential when the stakes are high, as they are today. Companies with cultures that celebrate diverse opinions and encourage the exchange of ideas have an advantage when solving difficult problems. A company that doesn’t is at a clear disadvantage.”