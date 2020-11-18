Walmart CEO latest to congratulate Joe Biden on his electoral victory

Retail News
Walmart CEO latest to congratulate Joe Biden on his electoral victoryFortune 11/17/2020
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon joined other business leaders who have acknowledged Joe Biden’s recent victory at the polls, even though President Donald Trump continues to contest the results. Mr. McMillon is a member of the Business Roundtable, a group of top CEOs from around the U.S., that last week offered its congratulations to President-elect Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.
