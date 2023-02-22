Retail News
Walmart CEO says retailer is ‘not participating in a recession if there is one’CNBC 02/22/2023
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that he believes the retailer can help bring inflation down as it keeps a lid on the prices of its private labels and works with brand suppliers to get them to do the same. “Over time, the market works,” Mr. McMillon said. “We believe branded manufacturers and all of our suppliers of all types will have to respond to that market in time.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!