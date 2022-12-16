Walmart CEO sees high prices persisting in center store categories

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that grocery inflation is not evenly distributed. “What we’re seeing is that if you take the fresh food categories, commodities, things like proteins, things are starting to move. Chicken right now is more expensive, but beef is down. Fruit and vegetable is in pretty good shape,” he said. “But dry groceries, consumables is where we’re seeing the most stubborn and persistent inflation, mid-double-digit inflation. And we’re not hearing from our suppliers looking forward that’s going to come down soon.”