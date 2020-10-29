Walmart converting four stores into ‘phygital’ laboratories

Retail News
Walmart converting four stores into ‘phygital’ laboratoriesCNBC 10/29/2020
Walmart is turning four stores into laboratories to test ways to blend its physical locations with its digital capabilities. The retailer has designated two stores near its headquarters in Arkansas as locations for the tests with two others to be announced. Associates in the lab stores will have access to new tools, such as an app that uses artificial technology to scan multiple boxes in the backroom rather than just one at a time.
