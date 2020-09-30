Walmart debuts new supercenter store design

Retail News

USA Today

Future Walmart Supercenters will have a variety of contactless methods for allowing customers to receive and pay for purchases. The retailer plans to roll out 200 stores with the new designs before the end of its current fiscal year ending in early 2021. Another 1,000 stores will be fitted with the new look by the end of the next fiscal year. “We’re working hard to make it easy for customers to be able to toggle between their physical experiences that are in the store and their digital journeys,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer. “We think customers are going to really enjoy and find this a much easier shopping experience.”