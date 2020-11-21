Walmart delivering live trees and hanging lights for Christmas

Retail News
Walmart delivering live trees and hanging lights for ChristmasUSA Today 11/19/2020
Walmart is joining Home Depot, Lowe’s and Williams Sonoma in delivering live Christmas trees to the homes of customers. It is also offering to hang lights and take them down following Christmas. The cost for light installation is $129 for a single-story home and $199 for two stories. Taking the lights down will cost $99 to $159, depending on the size of the home.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!