Walmart ending one-way aisles in stores

Retail News

The Kansas City Star

Walmart is ending one-way aisles and opening a second set of doors in it stores as it departs from some of the practices it put in place when the coronavirus outbreak spread across the U.S. “We have seen that generally, customers have adopted new behaviors and take serious their personal responsibility to wear masks, practice social distancing and use our expanded hours to better spread traffic throughout the day, enabling us to provide them new options,” Walmart said.