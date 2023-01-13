Retail News

Walmart ending single-use plastic bags to get out in front of state laws

CNN 01/13/2023

Walmart has eliminated single-use plastic bags at its stores in Connecticut, Colorado and New York. The retailer is attempting to get ahead of state laws that would require the chain to end its use of single-use plastic bags and to help achieve its goal of becoming a zero-waste company in the U.S. by 2025.

