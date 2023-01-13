Walmart ending single-use plastic bags to get out in front of state laws

Retail News
Walmart ending single-use plastic bags to get out in front of state lawsCNN 01/13/2023
Walmart has eliminated single-use plastic bags at its stores in Connecticut, Colorado and New York. The retailer is attempting to get ahead of state laws that would require the chain to end its use of single-use plastic bags and to help achieve its goal of becoming a zero-waste company in the U.S. by 2025.
