Walmart exec reports increased sales in tops as bottoms flatten out

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

The greater number of people working at home as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak has had an interesting effect on Walmart’s sales of clothing, according to the company’s EVP of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett. “In one of your previous segments you were talking about people with Zoom, and doing those types of conferencing,” he told Yahoo Finance Live. “We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms. So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up. These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will. And we’re able to accommodate that, both online and in our stores.”