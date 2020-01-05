Walmart expanding Express Delivery to 1,000 stores

Retail News

USA Today

Walmart announced it is expanding its two-hour Express Delivery service to roughly 1,000 stores this month. The retailer began a pilot of the program, which uses third-party delivery services, at 100 stores in April. “We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic and so has the way they shop,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer in a statement. “We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry.”