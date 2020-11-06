Walmart expands debt-free education program for associates

Retail News
Walmart expands debt-free education program for associatesYahoo Finance 06/10/2020
Walmart, which launched its “live Better U” debt-free college program in 2018, is adding a new program to allow associates to earn certificates in trades, including construction, electrical, plumbing and others. More than 25,000 Walmart associates have enrolled in the Live Better U program since its debut.
