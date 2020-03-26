Walmart extends rent relief to in-store shops and will pay suppliers faster

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart has announced that the 10,000 businesses that operate shops inside its namesake stores and Sam’s Club will have their rent waived for the month of April. “We’ll continue to monitor the need for additional support past April. We’re also working with many of our partners to encourage their impacted employees to apply for the 150,000 temporary jobs we plan to fill in the coming months,” the retailer said in a statement. The retailer also said it would make changes to its supply chain financing program to help qualified suppliers get their payments more quickly.