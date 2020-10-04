Walmart has hired more than 100K employees to keep up with supply demands

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart has hired more than 100,000 workers, many having recently lost jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak, as it seeks to keep up with consumer demand for everyday staples and other products, including beard trimmers, hair coloring and sewing machines. Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, said the retailer expects to bring on at least 150,000 workers to meet the needs of its business and that it will evaluate what to do at that point.