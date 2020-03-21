Walmart hiring 150K workers as online/store traffic jumps during coronavirus outbreak

Retail News
Walmart hiring 150K workers as online/store traffic jumps during coronavirus outbreakReuters 03/20/2020
Walmart said it would hire 150,000 additional hourly workers to help keep pace with the spikes in traffic it has seen with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The retailer also announced plans to pay a special cash bonus of $300 to full-timers and $150 to part-timers in the next scheduled quarterly payout.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!