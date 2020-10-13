Walmart hosts socially distanced Halloween and tailgating events

Retail News

Walmart management says they were happy with the results of the Drive-in Movie series it hosted in its parking lots this summer as the retailer sought ways to draw quarantined consumers out of their homes. For the fall, Walmart is launching three new programs, also intended to provide for outdoor, socially distanced fun: Halloween Camp by Walmart, produced in coordination with the CAMP experiential company; Walmart Gameday Marketplace, a sort of farmers market/tailgating mashup; and Trick-or-Treat at Walmart, whereby 100 of the chain’s parking lots will be transformed into “spooky street” adventures for kids.